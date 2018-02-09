CALIFORNIA

Sacramento lawmaker says if PG&E gets a Federal tax break, customers should reap the benefit

(Shutterstock)

James W Jakobs
SACRAMENTO (KFSN) --
A San Mateo State Senator believes PG&E could benefit from President Trump's federal tax overhaul, and he wants to make sure the money goes back to the customers.

Senator Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo introduced Senate Bill 1028 on Thursday.

Under existing law, the Public Utilities Commission has regulatory authority over public utilities. This bill would require the commission to evaluate the effect of the enactment of President Trump's federal tax overhaul. The bill would require that a utility's rates be adjusted within 90 days after any probable savings can be determined, or reasonably estimated, for that utility.

Hill is pushing this bill as an urgent statute to take effect immediately. Language in the proposal justifies it's urgency by saying, "In order to ensure that ratepayers receive the benefits of any reductions in utility expenses, and to enable those ratepayers to use the savings for necessary food, medical, and other necessary expenses, it is necessary for this act to take effect immediately."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPG&Emoneytaxescalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
POLITICS
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News