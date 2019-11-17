Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders dines at Lime Lite in Fresno during campaign stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders discussed universal health care and free college at Fresno City College Friday night. During his stop, he paid a visit to a high-end Fresno restaurant.

The Lime Lite posted a photo of the Democratic candidate with some employees after his Friday appearance.

Sanders ate in Fresno during his 2016 campaign stop at Tacos Tijuana in southeast Fresno.

The staff at the Lime Lite say the senator ate with his wife and 12 staff members.
