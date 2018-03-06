POLITICS

Trump administration sues California over 'sanctuary' laws

The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally. (KFSN)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The lawsuit says three state laws intentionally undermine federal immigration law. Among other things, the legislation bars police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Another law offers protection against workplace raids.

The Justice Department says those laws hinder immigration authorities and are unconstitutional.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the lawsuit Wednesday at an annual gathering of law enforcement organizations in Sacramento.

The move is the latest volley in an escalating feud between the Trump administration and California. The state has defiantly refused to help federal agents detain and deport undocumented immigrants. Sessions says that makes cities more dangerous.
