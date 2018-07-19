PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump asked national security adviser to invite Putin to Washington for fall meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump was asked at the end of a Cabinet meeting if Russia was still targeting the United States. The president said, "no," contradicting recent warnings from his top intelligence chief. (KABC)

WASHINGTON --
Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.


"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.

The announcement of the invitation came as the White House sought to clean up days of confounding statements on Russian interference in the 2016 election that sent Trump to the presidency. Trump's public doubting of Russia's responsibility in a joint news conference with Putin on Monday provoked withering criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike and forced the president to make a rare public admission of error.

On Thursday, the White House said Trump "disagrees" with Putin's offer to swap the questioning of 12 Russians accused of 2016 election interference for an interview with the former U.S. ambassador.

The White House retreated from what Trump had called Putin's "incredible offer" during the Helsinki summit, revising its position just before the Senate voted overwhelmingly against the plan. It was Congress' first formal rebuke of Trump's actions from the summit and its aftermath.

Sanders said Putin's proposal was "made in sincerity," but Trump "disagrees with it." She said the U.S. hopes Putin will have the indicted Russians "come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpvladimir putinrussiapolitics2016 electiondonald trumpu.s. & worldabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
A look at what the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation will entail
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News