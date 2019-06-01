Get ready to pay more for avocados, grapes if Trump imposes tariff on Mexico

President Trump plans to impose a 5% tariff on goods imported from Mexico on June 10. He believes the country isn't doing enough to stop the flow of undocumented immigrants into the US.Experts say the tariff would impact prices on everything from food, beer and cars to electronics.Valley farmers say an added tariff on items from Mexico would be passed along to shoppers at the checkout line.The price of many of your favorite fruits and vegetables like avocados and grapes, would go up because Mexico fills an important void when the local crop isn't in season."5% doesn't sound a lot but it is. When you start in the amount we're pushing and try to get in the public and all that, that's an increase in costs and it's going to hurt the consumer," says Manuel Cunha of the Nisei Farmers League.Cunha says the local impact would be felt beyond the agricultural sector."But also on building materials and other supplies that we buy from Mexico. Piping, steel."The northwest Fresno store #InLoveFlowerShopandHomeDecor relies on Mexico for imported products like artwork and other hand-crafted decorations.Store owner Jorge Flores says the last thing he needs is an added tariff or tax.Flores hopes the president changes his mind and does away with the proposed tariff.The White House intends to raise that tariff 5% a month if no progress is made on the immigration front.The tax would top out at 25% in October.