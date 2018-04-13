U.S. Department of Transportation announces it will audit the High-Speed Rail Project

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that they will audit the High-Speed Rail project.The audit will begin in April and will be done in addition to the audit that is already ongoing by the California State Auditor.The Department of Transportation said given the significant funds provided to the California High-Speed Rail Authority for high-speed rail, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committees Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials requested the review.Officials said they will focus their work on California's high-speed rail project and specifically assess risk analysis, assessment, and mitigation efforts, particularly regarding the availability of non-Federal matching funds, business plans, and financial reporting. They will also look into procedures for determining whether Federal funds given to the project complied with Federal laws and regulations.This news comes after a meeting held in Sacramento where the CEO of the High-Speed Rail Authority said there is not enough funding to complete the first phase of the Project.