Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator amid Kavanaugh vote: 'Don't look away from me'

Protesters confronted Senator Jeff Flake as he was headed to the committee room on Capitol Hill moments to vote on confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (CNN)

Protesters confronted Senator Jeff Flake Friday as he was headed to Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill.

Moments before, the Arizona senator announced he would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh a day after the Supreme Court nominee adamantly denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, who insists she's "100 percent" certain he did.

Flake said Kavanaugh was entitled to the "presumption of innocence ... absent corroborating evidence."

"This is the result of everyone standing up, everyone who's been telling their stories," Ana Maria Archila told ABC News.



"While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate's advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the Constitution's provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well," Flake said. "I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

As Flake stood in the open elevator, one of the protesters, who said she was a victim of assault, yelled, "That's what you're telling all women in America, that they don't matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you're just going to help that man to power anyway."

She continued, "Don't look away from me. Look at me and tell me it doesn't matter what happened to me."

Another protester who was in the elevator asked Flake if he believed Kavanaugh was telling the country the truth.

The two women have identified themselves on social media as Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila.



A member of Flake's staff tried to end the confrontation, saying, "Thank you. Thank you."
The protester said, "Saying thank you is not an answer. This is about the future of country, sir."

Senator Flake then responded to a reporter, "I need to go to a hearing. I just issued a statement. I'll be saying more as well."

The doors to the elevator then closed taking Flake to the meeting.



-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
