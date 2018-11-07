U.S. & WORLD

Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?

Iowa Republican senatorial candidate former U.S. Attorney Matt Whitaker looks on before a live televised debate, April 24, 2014, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTON --
After Jeff Sessions announced his resignation as the country's chief law enforcement officer, President Donald Trump tweeted that Sessions' chief of staff Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general.

Whitaker is a former United States attorney from Iowa. He was appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa in 2004 by President George W. Bush, according to the Department of Justice.

The Des Moines native is a former college football player who earned his undergraduate, business and law school degrees from the University of Iowa. Whitaker also ran in Iowa for United States Senate in 2014 but lost the Republican primary to Joni Ernst, who later won the seat.

Federal law makes it clear that Special Council Robert Mueller is overseen by the attorney general, so Whitaker is now in charge of the Russia probe. Sen. Chuck Schumer is already calling for Whitaker to recuse himself as Sessions had.

According to the New York Times, Whitaker is a "Trump loyalist," unlike his former boss, who maintained a turbulent relationship with the president during his tenure.

The Times reported that Sessions' former chief of staff frequently visited the Oval Office and was said to have an "easy chemistry with Mr. Trump."

In 2017, Whitaker wrote an op-ed in CNN titled, "Mueller's investigation of Trump is going too far," which asserted that "Mueller has come up to a red line in the Russia 2016 election-meddling investigation that he is dangerously close to crossing."

At the time the op-ed was written, Whitaker directed the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a conservative ethics watchdog group. It recently filed an ethics complaint against Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris for their fundraising emails ahead of the final vote on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's hearing.

He is currently a member of the University of Iowa Political Science Department Advisory Board and the National Association of Former United States Attorneys.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpjeff sessionsattorney generalWashington D.C.
U.S. & WORLD
These women made history on Tuesday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
These women made history on Tuesday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
AG Sessions has resigned at the request of the President
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
More Politics
Top Stories
AG Sessions has resigned at the request of the President
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Google employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
Dem. Melissa Hurtado wins State Senate Dist. 14 in upset
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
Show More
Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over program's name change
Police search for woman in Pikachu hat who stabbed man in Central Fresno
Man behind 2015 armed robberies in Tulare, Fresno Counties sentenced
Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in CA
California voters reject measure to limit dialysis profits
More News