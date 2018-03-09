POLITICS

Wisconsin governor candidate breastfeeds in campaign ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelda Roys, an advocate for women's right to breastfeed in public, said the moment was unscripted. (Kelda for Governor 2018/YouTube)

Wisconsin governor hopeful Kelda Helen Roys shared her first campaign ad in which she is seen breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter.

The ad, titled "Our Girls," begins by showing Roys with her husband and two daughters. Roys, a Democratic candidate, talks about her efforts pass legislation to ban the chemical bisphenol A from baby bottles and sippy cups.

In the middle of the ad, Roys' infant daughter can be heard crying in the background. Her husband steps into frame to hand her their crying baby. Roys begins to breastfeed her daughter while continuing to talk about the bill. Roys told the Wisconsin State Journal that the moment was unscripted.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Roys has been an advocate for breastfeeding, helping pass legislation that protected a woman's right to breastfeed in public in 2010.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilybreast feeding
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News