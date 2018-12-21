Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways a government shutdown could hit Fresno

The looming partial government shutdown could take place at 9PM. But lawmakers will go back into session on Saturday.The shutdown could mean a less-than-merry Christmas for many of the nearly 10,000 federal government employees in Fresno County.IRS workers, employees of the National Park Service and the Forest Service would be among those furloughed.But many others would be required to show up for work, without pay.In addition to the workers without a paycheck the shutdown could affect everything from national park visits, to home loan application processing.Valley Congressman Jim Costa is in Washington waiting to see what happens, and if the President changes his mind again about demanding $5 billion for a border wall.The federal courthouse in downtown Fresno is expected to stay open during the shutdown. Federal courts will be open for at least three weeks, but according to the US Attorney's Office in Sacramento, the cases they hear will be prioritized, and many court employees will be furloughed.Thousands of IRS Fresno employees would be sent home, along with Forest Service and Park Service workers. It's not clear but it appears the three national parks - Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequioa - will be closed, but it's possible the gates could still be open, but without rangers or maintenance workers.Many government workers will be ordered to stay on the job, without pay. Those include Homeland Security workers and the TSA screeners at the airport and FAA flight controllers. But operations are not expected to be immediately affected at the Fresno airport.Vikki Calderon, a spokesperson for Fresno Yosemite International Airport, says operations in Fresno are not expected to be immediately impacted. "As of right now we are not expecting any impact to security screening operations or customs and border protection services or FAA."With HUD employees furloughed, homebuyers could see delays in getting FHA loans processed. Farm service centers will be closed. Congressman Jim Costa of Fresno told us via Skype the debate over the government shutdown is still underway in Washington. The Senate is considering Thursday's House bill which includes nearly $6 billion in border wall funding."It's believed that legislation will not have sufficient votes, then it's up to the Senate to see if they can come up with something else and if that fails we are faced with a government shutdown," said Costa.The issue is of course funding for a wall on the Mexican border. President Trump has said he will not sign a government funding measure, without at least $5 billion for the wall. But Costa says the President is irresponsibly unpredictable.The Republican-dominated House approved a budget with funding for a border wall Thursday night, but even many Republicans in the Senate are not expected to go along. The President had initially agreed to put off funding the wall until next year, but under pressure from conservative commentators, he changed his mind.