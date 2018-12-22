Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown will impact Fresno

The government has partially shut down after President Trump and Congress could not agree on funding for a proposed border wall.But lawmakers will go back into session on Saturday.The shutdown could mean a less-than-merry Christmas for many of the nearly 10,000 federal government employees in Fresno County.IRS workers, employees of the National Park Service and the Forest Service will be among those furloughed.But many others will be required to show up for work, without pay.In addition to the workers without a paycheck the shutdown could affect everything from national park visits to home loan application processing.The federal courthouse in downtown Fresno is expected to stay open during the shutdown. Federal courts will be open for at least three weeks, but according to the US Attorney's Office in Sacramento, the cases they hear will be prioritized, and many court employees will be furloughed.Thousands of IRS Fresno employees will be sent home, along with Forest Service and Park Service workers. It's not clear but it appears the three national parks - Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia - will be closed, but it's possible the gates could still be open, but without rangers or maintenance workers.Many government workers will be ordered to stay on the job, without pay. Those include Homeland Security workers and the TSA screeners at the airport and FAA flight controllers. But operations are not expected to be immediately affected at the Fresno airport.Vikki Calderon, a spokesperson for Fresno Yosemite International Airport, says operations in Fresno are not expected to be immediately impacted. "As of right now we are not expecting any impact to security screening operations or customs and border protection services or FAA."With HUD employees furloughed, homebuyers could see delays in getting FHA loans processed. Farm service centers will be closed.Valley Congressman Jim Costa was in Washington earlier on Friday waiting to see what happens, and if the President would change his mind again about demanding $5 billion for a border wall.He said the President is irresponsibly unpredictable. The President had initially agreed to put off funding the wall until next year, but under pressure from conservative commentators, he changed his mind.