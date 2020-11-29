Doorbell cameras catch porch pirate at home in Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With online shopping well underway for the holidays, police say they are seeing a spike in crime from porch pirates.

Doorbell cameras caught a thief attacking a home in Fresno's Tower District on Van Ness at Floradora on Saturday.

The victims at that house say the suspect ran off with hundreds of dollars worth of packages.

RELATED: Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

Anyone who may have seen him in the area around noon on Saturday is asked to call Fresno Police.
