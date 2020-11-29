Doorbell cameras catch porch pirate at home in Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With online shopping well underway for the holidays, police say they are seeing a spike in crime from porch pirates.Doorbell cameras caught a thief attacking a home in Fresno's Tower District on Van Ness at Floradora on Saturday.The victims at that house say the suspect ran off with hundreds of dollars worth of packages.Anyone who may have seen him in the area around noon on Saturday is asked to call Fresno Police.