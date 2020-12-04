porch pirate

Merced Police searching for porch pirates caught on camera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is asking for your help to find a group of porch pirates who stole packages from a homeowner last week.

According to police, three packages were stolen off a resident's front porch at 2:53 am on November 28 while the homeowner was out of town.

Nest video taken from the front porch appears to show three suspects grabbing the three packages. No suspect description was immediately available.


If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to contact Merced Police at 209-388-1949.

Police are also reminding residents to protect their online purchases during the holiday season by tracking deliveries, requiring a signature, investing in a lockbox or having someone you trust pick up your packages.
