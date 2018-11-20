Porterville College basketball player arrested on kidnapping and rape charges

Stunned Porterville College teammates said Andres Solis wasn’t at practice Monday. They were not told why- the coach only said he wouldn’t be there. Solis played center and power forward. He graduated from Redwood HS in Visalia. pic.twitter.com/8tSwSe32RE — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) November 20, 2018

MUGSHOT: Andres Solis remains in the Bob Wiley Detention Center. He is set to face a judge tomorrow. Officials at Porterville College said they are also collecting information to determine his status as a student athlete. pic.twitter.com/h9Dpty9D3o — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) November 20, 2018

Porterville College basketball player, Andres Solis, has been arrested on kidnapping and rape charges.The crimes allegedly happened in his hometown of Visalia on Sunday.Officers say he used a deadly weapon to force the victim into his home. His bail has been set to $1.7 million.Solis played center and power forward for the college.