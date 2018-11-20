ARREST

Porterville College basketball player arrested on kidnapping and rape charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Porterville College basketball player, Andres Solis, has been arrested on kidnapping and rape charges.

The crimes allegedly happened in his hometown of Visalia on Sunday.

Officers say he used a deadly weapon to force the victim into his home. His bail has been set to $1.7 million.

Solis played center and power forward for the college.
