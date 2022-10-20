Jury finds Porterville man guilty of 31 counts of child molestation

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man has been found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation.

The decision was reached late Wednesday evening, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's office.

Armando Martinez, 37, was found guilty by a jury of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child ten years of age or younger, one count of oral copulation with a child ten years of age or younger, 19 counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, four counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of forcible rape.

The jury also found the allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

23 of the crimes were committed between July of 2008 and August 2018 against one victim, who was between the ages of four and 14-years-old at the time.

The other eight were committed between February of 27 and August of 2018 against another victim who was between seven and 18-years-old throughout that period.

Martinez is set to be sentenced December 7 and faces 540 years-to-life in state prison.