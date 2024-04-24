Selma Unified employee accused of sexually abusing student pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma Unified employee is due back in court in June after pleading not guilty to child sex abuse charges.

26-year-old Selena Perez was arraigned Wednesday morning after being arrested at Abraham Lincoln Middle School.

She's accused of sexually abusing a female student.

Selma Unified's superintendent confirms Perez was working as a campus safety assistant.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for June 4.

A criminal protective order was also issued for the victim and the school.