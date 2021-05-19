Suspect shot by Porterville police officer after attempted break-in

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An attempted break-in ended in gunfire in Porterville late Monday night when a suspect first tried to get into a home with a woman and child inside.

When officers arrived at the home near West Henderson Avenue and Matthew Street, they say 32-year-old Miguel Ruiz began to attack police.

While struggling with the suspect, one of the officers was hit by a metal object as Ruiz went after a weapon on the officer's holster.

A Porterville officer then opened fire, shooting Ruiz in the stomach.

Ruiz was rushed to the hospital and into surgery and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting.
