Man attacks popular Porterville taco truck, causes $500 worth of damage: Deputies

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man is in custody for causing several hundreds of dollars worth of damage to a popular taco truck.Tulare County deputies say 43-year-old Mayolo Gonzalez appeared to be on drugs when he vandalized the La Sabrosa Tacos truck in the area of Glassell and Fruit on Friday.They say he grabbed a large PVC pipe and smashed the truck's front windshield.Deputies tracked Gonzalez down and arrested him. He is facing multiple charges, including felony vandalism, and drug possession and is at the South County Detention Facility.If you have any information related to this incident, you are urged to contact Deputy Joaquin Rodriguez or Sgt. Scott O'Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.