Video shows truck thief hitting tow yard worker while ramming gate in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Police in Portland, Oregon have released video of a suspected truck thief who crashed through a tow yard gate injuring a worker earlier this week.

It happened on February 12 at a tow yard on North Kerby Avenue.

Police say one suspect can be seen on video crawling under a gate and later taking off in a 2016 Ford F150.

Video shows the worker trying to stop the thief, but the driver rams into the gate, nearly running over the man.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, are being sought at this time.

Police say they are looking for a 2016 Ford F150, charcoal in color, with matching canopy, bearing Oregon license plate 628JPG.

The worker was transported to an area hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonauto theftu.s. & worldstolen carcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News