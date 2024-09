1 hit and killed by train in Madera, authorities say

One person has died after being hit by a train in Madera.

One person has died after being hit by a train in Madera.

One person has died after being hit by a train in Madera.

One person has died after being hit by a train in Madera.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after being hit by a train in Madera.

Police say it happened just before 1 am Friday on Olive and Gateway.

The train was stopped and a search began for the victim, who was soon located.

It's not known why that person was on the tracks, and they have not yet been identified.

The train has since been moved, and all major railroad crossings in the area are back open.