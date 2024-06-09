1 hospitalized after car crashes into northwest Fresno apartment unit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital after crashing into the Riviera Apartments on Bullard and Maroa avenues Sunday morning.

Fresno Police say a vehicle heading east on Bullard crossed the westbound lanes, crashing into a fence and then an apartment.

The car broke a water pipe, causing water damage inside the apartment.

One person from the car was taken to the hospital.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash and are checking to see if other people were inside the car at the time of the crash.