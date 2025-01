1 hospitalized following garage fire at Dinuba home, officials say

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized following a garage fire at a home in Dinuba.

The flames broke out at a home on Primrose near Lavender at about 3:30 am Tuesday.

Officials say the fire had already spread to the attic by the time they arrived.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire and will be displaced.

One was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and then taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.