WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in east central Fresno, police say

KFSN logo
Monday, August 19, 2024
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in east central Fresno: Police
One woman is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in east central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One woman is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in east central Fresno.

It happened before 12:30 am Monday at Chestnut and University avenues.

Officers say a white truck was going north on Chestnut and collided with an SUV that was turning onto Chestnut.

Two women were in the SUV. One of them was thrown from the vehicle and died at the hospital.

The other woman's condition has not been released.

Authorities say the driver of the truck tried running away but was eventually taken into custody. He is being evaluated for DUI.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW