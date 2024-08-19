1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One woman is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in east central Fresno.

It happened before 12:30 am Monday at Chestnut and University avenues.

Officers say a white truck was going north on Chestnut and collided with an SUV that was turning onto Chestnut.

Two women were in the SUV. One of them was thrown from the vehicle and died at the hospital.

The other woman's condition has not been released.

Authorities say the driver of the truck tried running away but was eventually taken into custody. He is being evaluated for DUI.