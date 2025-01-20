1 killed in crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol was called out just after 9 am Sunday to a crash on Highway 41 and Road 209 -- east of Madera.

Officials say a man driving a Honda was heading south on the highway while another driver in a Chevy Cobalt on northbound Highway 41 went into the left turn lane.

That's when investigators say the driver of the Chevy pulled in front of the Honda, resulting in a crash.

The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The man driving the Honda suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

