1 person dead after crashing into tree while leaving Fowler car show

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after crashing into a tree while leaving a car show in Fowler on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened after a classic car owner left the Pharaoh's Car Show at Panzak Park.

Officers say the vintage car crashed into a tree on Tuolumne Street.

The driver died from their injuries.

Fowler Police say community members that saw the crash immediately tried helping the driver.

The victim has not been identified at this time.