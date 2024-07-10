10-year-old Fresno girl wins big at Taekwondo championship in Texas

The family of 10-year-old Vina Bui says she took home gold in a National Taekwondo Championship, held in Texas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno girl is kicking away the competition to make a name for herself.

She won the Youth Sparring 10 to 11 female Blue Belt Fin, which is for competitors 66 pounds and lighter.

Her family says more than 1,000 people participated in the national competition last week.

After her win, Vina thanked her team at Hollywood Martial Arts Studio, family, friends and sponsors who helped get her to Texas.

