13-year-old killed, teen hospitalized after stabbing at party in Madera, police say

A 13-year-old has died and another teen is hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a party in Madera late Saturday night.

A 13-year-old has died and another teen is hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a party in Madera late Saturday night.

A 13-year-old has died and another teen is hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a party in Madera late Saturday night.

A 13-year-old has died and another teen is hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a party in Madera late Saturday night.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old has died and another teen is hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a party in Madera late Saturday night.

The stabbing happened just before midnight in the area of Sonora Street and Sherwood Way.

Madera police say the 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were at a quinceañera when a fight broke out near the parking area.

During the fight, officials say both boys were stabbed.

They were both taken to the hospital, where the 13-year-old boy later died.

The 15-year-old was last reported in critical condition.

Neighbors who live in the area tell Action News, they were shocked to hear of the stabbing and add they don't ever see these types of incidents happen in their area.

The motive is still under investigation, but police say it is believed to be gang related.

In a statement released on Sunday, Madera Police Chief Chiaramonte says in part:

"To the family of the victim, we are deeply sorry for your loss. The tragic passing of one of our youth in such a senseless act deeply saddens us."

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call (559) 675-4220.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.