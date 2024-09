14 displaced after mobile home park fire in Merced County, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are now displaced after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Merced County.

Crews responded just before 3 am Saturday on Mercury Street near Comet Road, in Santa Nella.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to several other structures.

The Red Cross says 14 people are displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.