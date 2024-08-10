16-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Fresno County on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7 pm in the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Perrin Road.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the teen made a turn onto Fowler on his bike, ending up in the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle did not have a stop sign in the intersection.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver pulled over after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

In a statement, the Clovis Unified School District has confirmed that the boy was a a student at Buchannan High School, writing:

"Our hearts are heavy as we learned today of the unexpected loss of our Buchannan High School incoming juniors."

School officials add that the district's mental health team will be available for grieving students when they return to campus.