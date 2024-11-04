18-year-old killed in car crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in a crash that killed an 18-year-old in Fresno County.
It happened after 9 pm Sunday on Highway 41 and Mountain View Avenue.
The California Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man was speeding in a Camaro northbound on Highway 41 when he ran a red light and collided with a Nissan SUV.
A 34-year-old woman and two children were inside the vehicle.
The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two children are said to be okay.
Investigators say after the 18-year-old collided with the woman's car, he also hit a light pole, splitting the vehicle into two pieces.
A portion of Highway 41 and Mountain View Avenue was closed off while the scene was being investigated.