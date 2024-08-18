2 arrested for stabbing death of man in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested for stabbing a man who was found dead in the middle of a road in Visalia.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Ricardo Perez and 27-year-old Angel Gomez for the stabbing death of 35-year-old Jorge Zavala.

Police responded to reports of a man down on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found the man, now identified as Zavala, dead in the roadway.

Police say Perez was arrested Friday in the area of Giddings in Visalia and Gomez was arrested in Exeter.

Both have been booked into jail on homicide charges.