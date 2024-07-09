2 children hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Merced County, CHP says

Two children are in the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Merced County.

Two children are in the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Merced County.

Two children are in the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Merced County.

Two children are in the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two children are in the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 8:30 pm Monday on Highway 152 just west of Lodi Road.

A 25-year-old woman driving a Camry was headed west on Highway 152 when she hit the back of a Nissan while attempting to pass.

Both drivers lost control and crashed.

Officers say two kids inside the Camry were not wearing seat belts and suffered major injuries.

The woman driving the Nissan had minor injuries.

The 25-year-old woman driving the Camry also had minor injuries and was arrested for driving drunk.