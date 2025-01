Kings County kids found alive, their father, accused of killing their mother, in custody: Officials

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two children taken from a home in the Home Garden community of Kings County after their mother was found killed have been found safe.

The suspect, their father, 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, has been taken into custody.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office will be holding a news conference at 3 pm.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Action News for more.