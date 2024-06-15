2 men hospitalized following stabbing in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in the hospital after being stabbed in southeast Fresno.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing victim on Lemonwood and Blossom lanes around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

When Officers arrived, they found two men in their 30s suffering from stab wounds.

Officials say the men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they are looking for any video and talking with family to try and piece together what led up to the stabbing.