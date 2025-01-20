2 men killed in car crash in Kings County, CHP says

An investigation continues after two men died in a car crash in Kings County.

An investigation continues after two men died in a car crash in Kings County.

An investigation continues after two men died in a car crash in Kings County.

An investigation continues after two men died in a car crash in Kings County.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation continues after two men died in a car crash in Kings County.

It happened just before 8:30 pm Sunday at the intersection of Highway 41 and Lacey Boulevard -- just north of Lemoore.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say a man in a truck was driving north on the highway when a man driving a Honda on Lacey failed to stop and entered the intersection.

The two cars collided and overturned, with both drivers being thrown from their vehicles.

They both died at the scene.

Officials say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

