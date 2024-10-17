2 women killed when chase ends with SUV crashing into central Fresno home

Police say two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a home during a chase in central Fresno.

2 killed when chase ends with SUV crashing into central Fresno home

2 killed when chase ends with SUV crashing into central Fresno home Police say two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a home during a chase in central Fresno.

2 killed when chase ends with SUV crashing into central Fresno home Police say two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a home during a chase in central Fresno.

2 killed when chase ends with SUV crashing into central Fresno home Police say two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a home during a chase in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say two women are dead after an SUV crashed into a home during a chase in central Fresno.

It happened on Cedar at Nevada -- that's just north of Tulare Avenue.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office MAGEC detectives attempted to make a traffic stop on the SUV just before 10 pm Wednesday.

The driver sped away and the pursuit started.

That's when the SUV crashed into the central Fresno home.

''The suspect vehicle went off the roadway and collided into a residence," says Fresno Police Lt. Zeb Price. "The vehicle went into the residence, and some individuals or the residents inside the house were injured.''

Authorities initially said a man and woman were killed, but later confirmed it was two women.

Other people inside were not injured.

The suspect, who was the only person in the car, ran from the scene and was arrested across Cedar in a neighborhood on Ball Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and will be booked into jail.

