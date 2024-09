22-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Visalia on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 pm in the intersection of Demaree Street and Walnut avenue.

Visalia police say a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver pulled over after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials say drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident.