$2.2M Sidewalk Improvement Project kicks off in Ivanhoe

IVANHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning marks the start of the Road 160 Sidewalk Improvement Project in Ivanhoe.

The $2.2 million project will focus on adding sidewalks between Avenue 328 to Avenue 332.

The half a mile stretch is used year round by students heading to Ivanhoe Elementary.

Sandra Aguilera is the school's Principal.

She says over 300 of her 500 students walk to campus.

This safer route to school will provide a peace of mind for local educators and parents.

"Priority is always safety. So knowing that there are going to be sidewalks will make it so much safer for our students walking to school," expresses Aguilera.

Sidewalks will be ADA compliant.

Bike lanes are also in the plans.

Aguilera believes the new upgrades will increase attendance and improve the overall well-being of local children.

"It will encourage students to come to school everyday, it will encourage parents to let students be outside on the sidewalk because it'll be safer, and also some students now will get the opportunity to ride their bike," mentions Aguilera.

The project has been in the works for several years.

Michael Wash-Em, Washam, is the Associate Director with Tulare County's Resource Management Agency.

He has been advocating for safer routes to school in Ivanhoe since 2016.

"It takes a long time because besides the designing of it we have to get awarded," says Michael.

Funding was made possible by the Tulare County Association of Governments.

Michael says he is confident this will help build pride in the community.

And in the future, spark economic growth.

"These little projects really improve not only the health and safety of students or anybody using it in the community, it also helps spur community pride and potential growth in the community," Michael explains.

Construction kicks off this week and should last for about 90 days, or three months.

Crews will be working through the summer to make sure the project is hopefully completed by September.