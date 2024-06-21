3 suspects identified in deadly shooting of Merced man

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified three suspects in the murder of a Merced man.

On May 13, police responded to a shooting on Conestoga Drive near Olive and Austin Avenues.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Dennis Xiong dead from a gunshot wound.

Following a weeks-long investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Adrian Rocha as the gunman.

He is currently wanted for murder.

29-year-olds Aaron Ortez and Ramon Preciado are also wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Merced police.