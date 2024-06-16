4 people arrested for illegal drug sales and gun possesion in Tulare County

  • Watch Now

Sunday, June 16, 2024
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-month investigation in Tulare County led to four people's arrest.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office had been investigating a group of people suspected of illegal drug sales and gun possession.

On Friday, the sheriff's office and other agencies served multiple search warrants in Tulare and Goshen.

Authorities recovered two shotguns, four rifles, five hand-guns and a large amount of ammunition.

They also found several drugs.

Authorities arrested three men and one woman.

They face several charges including possession of an assault weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

