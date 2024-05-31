Crews had some difficulties battling the flames due to the older construction of the home, but they were able to stop it.

5 people displaced following house fire in Merced County, officials say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people have been displaced following a house fire in Merced County early Friday morning.

Fire officials say it broke out at about 4 am at a home on Third Street and Drakely Avenue, in the city of Atwater.

Firefighters from both Merced County Fire and Atwater City Fire were called out.

Officials say the father heard the fire and got everyone out of the house.

Two adults and three children lived in the home.

Crews had some difficulties battling the flames due to the older construction of the home, but they were able to stop it.

The Red Cross is helping the family with resources.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

