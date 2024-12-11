Tulare Police are not releasing the identity of the stabbing suspect that sent one man to the hospital.

5 teens and man arrested for fight at Tulare Christmas parade

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested five teenagers and a man for a fight and stabbing at the Tulare Christmas Parade last week.

Video shows a fight breaking out on K Street near San Joaquin Avenue Thursday night.

Police say the five teenagers range in age from 14 to 17 years old and are from Tulare and Visalia.

They all face charges of fighting in a public place and one teen has an additional charge for conspiracy to commit a crime.

Authorities also arrested 21-year-old Jason Delatorre on several charges, including fighting in a public place.

Investigators have identified the stabbing suspect but are not releasing his name.

The victim is expected to survive.

Officials say more arrests are expected.