61st Memorial Day Service of Remembrance at Fresno Memorial Gardens

The Fresno Memorial Gardens, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 and Central Valley veterans will hold its 61st Memorial Day Service of Remembrance.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Memorial Day, we honor those who sacrificed their lives for our liberties and freedom.

Many remembrances and ceremonies took place across the nation and here in the Valley for Memorial Day.

Monday morning, the Fresno Memorial Gardens, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 and Central Valley veterans held their 61st Memorial Day Service of Remembrance.

More than 1,400 full-size American flags lined the avenues of the Gardens as the VFW conduct its official Memorial Day Program.

The "Avenue of Flags" began more than six decades ago with 35 flags framing the entrance to the park.

