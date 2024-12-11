Nearly 75% of Fresno County students are eligible for free money for college but haven't claimed it

More than $84 million dollars is up for grabs for Fresno County students to use for college.

More than $84 million dollars is up for grabs for Fresno County students to use for college.

More than $84 million dollars is up for grabs for Fresno County students to use for college.

More than $84 million dollars is up for grabs for Fresno County students to use for college.

More than $84 million is up for grabs for Fresno County students to use for college. To get the money, all you have to do is go online and claim it.

Despite the simple process, hundreds of thousands of people haven't.

Salvador Covarrubias is a father to three young ladies.

One is in middle school, and the other two are already attending college.

"One is already in medical school and the second has just went to college at UC Santa Cruz," Covarrubias said.

As a parent, paying for higher education for your child can be top of mind.

It's something Covarrubias stresses to other parents as part of his work at Fresno Unified's Parent University.

It was through his work he learned about CalKids.

Deputy executive director Stan Zeto with the Scholarshare Investment board says the statewide program launched in the summer of 2022.

"And it was created by the state to help families prepare financially and to jumpstart their college savings," Zeto said.

In Fresno County, roughly 75% of public school students are eligible to receive their share of more than $84 million in funding.

Of the 165,000 eligible accounts, about 144,000 of them have not been claimed.

Every child is awarded between $100-$1,500.

More money is given to low-income students, foster youth, and the unhoused.

All parents have to do is log online to claim the money for their child with a student identification number or birth certificate.

"It's so simple that you just don't believe it," Covarrubias said.

Covarrubias completed the steps for his two eldest daughters.

Both qualified for $500 each.

He contacted CalKids when they were ready to use the money. CalKids distributed it directly to the college, so they had one less bill to worry about.

"It's a great relief, you know because you're trying to see where you're going to get that little bit that you have to pay because you have to do something out of pocket," Covarrubias said.

Every child born after after July 1, 2023, is automatically eligible.

All other children born before that date can check their eligibility on the CalKids website. All you need is your statewide student identifier or SSID number.

You can find it on your report card or by calling your school.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.