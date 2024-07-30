85-year-old killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a car crash in Fresno County.

It happened at about 8:30 pm Monday on I-5 near Nees Avenue, south of Los Banos.

The California Highway Patrol says an 85-year-old man was driving on the highway when he suddenly switched lanes.

That caused a man driving a Chevy to crash with the 85-year-old man's car, sending it into the median.

People helped get the 85-year-old out of the car before it caught fire.

He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevy suffered minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

