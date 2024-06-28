90-year-old dies after being assaulted and stabbed by daughter in Visalia, police say

Visalia police have arrested a woman for allegedly attacking a 90-year-old man, leaving him unconscious.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 90-year-old man has died after police say he was assaulted by his daughter in Visalia.

It happened just before 9:30 pm Tuesday in a neighborhood located off Atwood near Grove Avenue.

Police say Don Weerasinghe was assaulted by his daughter, 64-year-old Victoria Roberts, with a vase and other objects before being stabbed.

When police arrived, they found Weerasinghe unconscious while bleeding from his head.

He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Robers was arrested at the scene and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

She is now facing homicide charges.