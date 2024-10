9th Annual ''Valley Made'' Manufacturing Summit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 9th Annual "Valley Made" Manufacturing Summit is on Wednesday, October 30th at the Fresno Convention and Exhibit Hall.

The conference brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with the keynote speaker Dr. Matt Poepsel to hear about this year's event.

To register for the event, visit sjvma.org.