ABC News' Melissa Adan visits ABC30 as she details impact of immigration crackdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC News' Melissa Adan visited ABC30 as she reports on how recent immigration crackdowns of have been impacting Central California.

Adan was in Kern County earlier this week, where she spoke with Ana Huerta, the granddaughter of famed labor rights leader Dolores Huerta, about the impact the raids and recent Border Patrol sightings had on the community.

Huerta told Adan that many farmworkers have been afraid to go to work or take their children to school.

Huerta says anyone stopped by immigration officers should remain silent, not consent to vehicle or property searches, not sign any document, and ask to speak to an attorney.