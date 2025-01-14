Academy of Financial Education offering free counseling sessions

Whether it's paying off debt, building an emergency fund or saving for the future, getting your finances in order is a top goal for the new year.

Action News caught up with Academy of Financial Education, a local nonprofit on a mission to narrow the wealth gap in our community.

You can find resources and programs through the Academy of Financial Education on its website.

That includes the ability to book an online appointment for free.

