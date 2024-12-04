Democrat Adam Gray projected to win California's 13th Congressional District

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democrat Adam Gray is now projected to win California's 13th Congressional District, according to ABC News.

As of Tuesday night, results show that Gray has secured just over 50% of the vote against Republican incumbent John Duarte, with only 187 votes separating them.

Gray released a statement declaring victory Tuesday evening, writing that he is honored to become the Congressman-elect.

"The final results confirm this district is ready for independent and accountable leadership that always puts the Valley's people ahead of partisan politics," Gray wrote.

The race between Gray and Duarte has been one of the closest in the country, coming down to the deadline for election results to be certified in the state.

The 13th district, which was redrawn following the 2020 census, includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.